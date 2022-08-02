News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Arrests in Broken Church Window Case

August 02
12:37 2022
By Eli Joseph
Three people have been arrested for breaking out windows in 15 chapels in St. George, Washington, and Hurricane.’
The trio have been charged with felony criminal mischief.  They include two adults and a juvenile.  At least one of them posted videos on social media of the damage.
According to the posts, a shoplifted hammer was used in the incidents.
One of the individuals admitted responsibility for the damage when questioned.
All of the chapels belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Police say multiple witnesses described the same vehicle involved in the two-night spree.
church windowsejst. georgevandalism

