News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Arrest Made in Page In a Child Pornography Case

October 21
13:38 2020
Print This Article

Arrest Made in Child Pornography Investigation PAGE, AZ (October 21, 2020)

In May of 2020 the Page Police Department received information from the Utah Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reference a possible child pornography case in Page. Our Criminal Investigations Division opened an investigation, which led to a search warrant being conducted in late July.

Further investigation and analysis of evidence collected from the search warrant led to the arrest of 64-year-old Kenneth Sasaki of Page. Sasaki was booked into the Coconino County Jail on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Arrest Made in Page In a Child Pornography Case - overview

Summary: Arrest Made in Page Arizona In a Child Pornography Case

Tags
page arizonapage policepornography arrest

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Weather

Page, Page Municipal Airport, AZ

Last Updated on Oct 21 2020, 12:53 pm MST

Weather by NOAA

Current Conditions: Fair

NOAA Icon

Temp: 76°F

Wind: Variable at 3mph

Humidity: 9%

Dewpoint: 14.0°F

Your 5-Day Forecast at a Glance

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to [email protected]

Facebook

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.