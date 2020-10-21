Arrest Made in Page In a Child Pornography Case

Arrest Made in Child Pornography Investigation PAGE, AZ (October 21, 2020)

In May of 2020 the Page Police Department received information from the Utah Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reference a possible child pornography case in Page. Our Criminal Investigations Division opened an investigation, which led to a search warrant being conducted in late July.

Further investigation and analysis of evidence collected from the search warrant led to the arrest of 64-year-old Kenneth Sasaki of Page. Sasaki was booked into the Coconino County Jail on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.