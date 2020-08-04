Arrest Made in Flagstaff Hit and Run

Flagstaff Police Department

Media Release

***UPDATE***

Vehicle / Pedestrian Hit and Run Fatal Collision ARREST

(P20-10777)

Flagstaff, Ariz. – On July 31, 2020 at approximately 8:25 p.m. Flagstaff Police responded to the 2800 block of N. Fourth Street for a male laying in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located a male, identified as Nelvin Thompson, 55 of Flagstaff, severely injured and rendered emergency medical aid until medical personnel arrived. Mr. Thompson was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center with significant life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

Investigators arrived and observed evidence in the roadway to suggest Mr. Thompson was struck by an unidentified southbound vehicle. The Flagstaff Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit and members of the Flagstaff Police Department Collision Reconstruction Unit were called to the scene to investigate. The vehicle is believed to have significant front end damage, including damage on the hood and windshield, as a result of the collision with Mr. Thompson.

On August 3, 2020 Flagstaff Police received a call from a local auto glass business reporting a suspicious vehicle that was brought into their shop for repair. The employees reported the vehicle, a red in color Honda Civic, had extensive damage to the windshield and also reported hair stuck in the broken glass of the windshield. The owner of the vehicle, identified as Turner Kelly, 23, of Flagstaff, dropped the vehicle off for repair and left on foot. Investigators responded to the business and seized the vehicle for evidentiary purposes.

Upon his arrival at the business, Mr. Kelly was met by investigators and questioned about the damage on the vehicle. During the interview, Mr. Kelly reported he was driving as a delivery driver when he struck an unknown object that he reportedly never saw. Mr. Kelly stated he pulled over and did not see anything; then went home.

Mr. Kelly was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for Failure to Remain at the Scene of a Collision Involving Death or Serious Injury. Investigators continue to gather additional evidence from the vehicle as well as video surveillance recordings from businesses in the area.

We would like to thank our business partners for their help in identifying the suspect in this case.