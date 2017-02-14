Arrest Made in Church Burglary Case

After a tip came in from a Good Samaritan, the Page Police Department has made an arrest in the case involving break-ins along church row.

On Saturday, February 4th the Page Police Department investigated a burglary at the Lutheran Church in Page in which a Baldwin piano, an amplifier and a Sony flat screen television were stolen. The night prior, a break-in also occurred at the Methodist Church.

Last Tuesday, the Police Department received anonymous information that a subject was seen pushing a piano on Lake Powell Boulevard near where the crime occurred. The piano was loaded into a truck and taken to a residence on the 100 block of Calle Hermosa.

After receiving the tip, Lieutenant Tim Lange and Sergeant Sam Meyers went to the residence on Calle Hermosa. During the visit, information was obtained that the piano, amplifier, television, and other illegal items were located inside the residence.

A search warrant was then obtained and the piano, amplifier, and flat screen television stolen from the church were recovered.

24-year-old Charmaine Black of Page was arrested and booked for felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and other charges.

The investigation is on-going.