Arrest Made in All-American Fuels Burglary
October 22
08:46 2019
Early morning detective work on 10/9/19

Burglary Suspect Arrested

PAGE, AZ (October 22, 2019)

On October 16, 2019 at 2:00pm, a male suspect was arrested after an investigation into a burglary at All American Fuels.

The business, located at 57 S. Lake Powell Blvd., was burglarized on October 9, 2019, at 4:50 am. The
suspect allegedly broke a window and stole merchandise and cash from a safe.

The suspect has been identified as 18-year old DeMarcus Pacheco of Page.

Pacheco was booked into the Coconino County Jail for Theft (Class 4 Felony), 3rd Degree Burglary (Class 4
Felony), and Criminal Damage (Class 1 Misdemeanor).

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The charges referenced herein are merely accusations andall individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

