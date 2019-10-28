Arrest Made After Double-Murder in Williams

PRESS RELEASE: The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

Williams, AZ – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Williams, AZ man for the murder of his wife and her sister at a home north of Williams.

Around 8:37 PM Sunday, October 27th the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a Department of Public Safety trooper advising he had been driving on a county road in the Red Lake area when he was flagged down or stopped by the driver of a vehicle. The man approached the trooper and reported something to the effect that he couldn’t take it anymore and had killed his wife and her sister at their home. The Trooper detained the man and called the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the home address of the man and his wife and upon entering the home, found two females deceased inside the home. The man was transported to Flagstaff by Sheriff’s deputies. The suspect was interviewed by detectives where he made statements about his involvement in the deaths.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the names of the suspect or victims at this time pending notification of next of kin.