Armed Robbery Prompts Safety Warning From Police

Armed Robbery at Wells Fargo ATM (DR #17-14011)

PAGE, AZ (December 7, 2017):

On December 2, 2017, at approximately 12:45 pm, the Page Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo ATM located at 636 Elm St. A victim reported she had just withdrawn cash from the ATM when a subject approached her and demanded her money. The subject was described as a slim-built male Native American in his 20s wearing a black t-shirt, black fitted cap, and black sunglasses. Please contact Detective Cody Miller at 928-645-4374 if you have any information regarding this incident.

The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The Page Police Department would like to share some basic tips to stay safe this holiday season.

Be aware of your surroundings. If something doesn’t look right, move to a safe place.

When using an ATM, bring a second person with you. Try to conduct ATM transactions during the daytime when there is plenty of daylight.

Don’t carry a large amount of cash on you.

Don’t leave valuables in plain view in your vehicles. Cover them with a blanket or place them in your trunk. Always lock your car doors when leaving your vehicle unattended.

If purchasing an item from a stranger, make the exchange in a well-lit public place (like the Police Department lobby or parking lot).

CONTACT: Det. Terry Tereick 928-645-4108 ttereick@pageaz.gov