Armed Robbery at Dollar General

Page Police seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery here in Page- On Sunday about 8:50 pm an unknown individual entered Dollar General demanding money from the register. The individual brandished a firearm during the incident and was last seen walking southbound on North Navajo Drive, away from Dollar General. The suspect was described as a tall native American male with a slender build.

A $500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the individual involved.