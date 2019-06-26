News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Armed Robbery at Dollar General

June 26
11:57 2019
Page Police seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery here in Page- On Sunday about 8:50 pm an unknown individual entered Dollar General demanding money from the register. The individual brandished a firearm during the incident and was last seen walking southbound on North Navajo Drive, away from Dollar General. The suspect was described as a tall native American male with a slender build.

A $500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the individual involved.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

