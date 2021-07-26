Arizona’s Voting Districts Being Studied
July 26
03:48 2021
From Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler’s Facebook page
Over the next few months, the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) will be making decisions about Arizonans’ future voting districts. Voting districts determine what district a resident will vote in for representation in the United States Congress and the Arizona State Legislature. The Commission wants to hear from you!
The IRC is holding a series of Public Hearings, including one on Thursday, July 29 in Flagstaff at 5:00 p.m. at the NAU High Country Conference Center. Two virtual locations at the Tuba City Chapter House and Page City Hall, as well as an online streaming option will be available.
For more information:
https://irc.az.gov/public‐meetings/listening‐tour‐round‐1
Persons with a disability may request reasonable accommodation, such as a sign language interpreter, by contacting Valerie Neumann at [email protected]. Requests should be made
as early as possible to allow time to arrange the accommodation.