More than 1,000 players from 75 federal, state, local and tribal government agencies, private sector and voluntary organizations, will participate in Arizona’s National Mass Care Exercise, May 21-24, 2018.

Arizona’s National Mass Care Exercise begins with a catastrophic earthquake in southern California that triggers a notional migration of 400,000 people to Arizona, straining mass care capabilities statewide. Exercise players will tackle a variety of issues including: mass shelter and feeding operations; medical surge; reunification procedures; resource requests and prioritization; information sharing; and notifications.

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) has been at the heart of the National Mass Care Exercise planning and coordination for nearly a year.

“Planning provides a valuable opportunity to understand agency-specific roles, responsibilities and capabilities,” said Wendy Smith-Reeve, DEMA’s Deputy Director. “Exercising together ensures the whole community is better prepared, regardless of the triggering event.”

The State Emergency Operations Center along with many county, tribal and municipal emergency operations centers will activate during the exercise to test activation procedures and trained staff.

Arizona is the fifth state to host the National Mass Care Exercise, which supports the National Mass Care Strategy to ensure agencies can work together to meet the needs of catastrophic incidents.

Exercises are a good reminder to the public to take steps to prepare for an emergency: create a family communication plan; build a 72-hour emergency supplies kit; and be informed of what hazards may occur in your community. The Arizona Emergency Information Network https://ein.az.gov/ is a valuable resource for preparedness and hazard information.

Sign-up for Coconino County emergency notifications for evacuation and other notices at coconino.az.gov/ready