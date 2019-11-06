Arizona’s I-15 Virgin River Gorge Is Not Fun

VIRGIN RIVER GORGE CRASHES

Both driving too fast and too slow have led to more than 40 vehicle accidents in the Virgin River Gorge since roadwork began last May!

The Arizona Department of Transportation is repairing and rehabilitating three bridges over the course of three miles on Interstate 15. ADOT officials say drivers are not paying attention to stopped or slowing traffic despite warning signs.

A cue-warning system was recently installed in the northbound travel lane, notifying travelers miles in advance about what is ahead.

Traffic is limited to a single lane in both directions, and the posted limit is 45 miles per hour.

But Highway Patrol Troopers report that vehicles traveling too slow are also a problem. Occasionally, the troopers will pull up alongside such vehicles and use their loudspeakers to encourage drivers to speed up.

Traffic is backed up two to four miles between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.