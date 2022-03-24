Arizonans are First in the Nation to add Driver Licenses to Apple Wallet

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division embraces the motto, “Out of the line and safely on the road.” This is a nod to MVD’s commitment to putting Arizonans first by reducing in-office wait times and offering customers a growing number of digital options.

Today, ADOT MVD is aiming higher – literally – and that motto could easily be revised to “out of the line and safely in the sky.”

That’s because Arizona is the first state in the nation whose residents, beginning today, can add their MVD-issued driver license or state ID card to Apple Wallet on an iPhone or Apple Watch and securely present it as a valid ID at select TSA airport security checkpoints at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“With this technology, Arizonans are at the front of the line for experiencing a streamlined airport security process,” Governor Doug Ducey said. “This puts our state at the leading edge of a new technology that offers choice, convenience, privacy and security.”

After adding a driver license or state ID to Apple Wallet, upon arriving at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, travelers can use Apple Wallet to present their ID at designated TSA airport security checkpoints.

“Arizona is proud to be the first state to give our residents the choice to add their ID to Apple Wallet,” Arizona MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “We will continue to seek out opportunities for products and services that provide Arizonans security, privacy and ease of use.”

At this time, an Arizona driver license or state ID in Apple Wallet can be used to present a resident’s ID only at select TSA airport security checkpoints. This is a new technology and its use case will grow over time. Arizona residents should continue to carry their physical, plastic driver license or state ID card to use in other situations, including with law enforcement.

For more information on Arizona driver licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet, please

visit azdot.gov/AppleWallet and https://apple.co/wallet-id

How to add a driver license or state ID to Apple Wallet

Adding a driver license or state ID to Apple Wallet can be done in just a few simple steps. Arizona residents can tap the + button at the top of the screen in Apple Wallet on their iPhone, select “Driver’s License or State ID” and follow the on-screen instructions to start the set-up and verification process. You will need your physical MVD-issued driver license or ID card to add it to Apple Wallet.

Driver’s license and state ID in Apple Wallet is available on iPhone 8 or later running iOS 15.4, and Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.4 or later.

How to use your Arizona ID in Apple Wallet at the airport

Arizona residents can present their driver license or state ID at participating TSA airport security checkpoints by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch at the identity reader. Upon tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch, customers will see a prompt on their device displaying which specific information is being requested by the TSA. Only after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID is the requested identity information released from their device. Information is all shared digitally, so residents do not need to show or hand over their device to present their ID.

Your Arizona driver license or state ID in Apple Wallet is secure

State IDs and driver licenses in Wallet are private and secure. If a resident loses their iPhone or Apple Watch, they can use the “Find My” app to easily lock their device and help locate it, or remotely erase their device.

Identity data is encrypted and protected against tampering and theft. The MVD and Apple do not know when or where residents present their IDs. Biometric authentication using Face ID and Touch ID ensures that only the person who added the ID to the device can view or present their ID or license in Apple Wallet.

