Arizona Voters to Receive Voter ID Letters In Mail

Over the next few weeks, Arizona counties will send voter ID letters to everyone on the rolls. The letters will confirm voter registration and go over any new legislative boundaries adopted since the redistricting process ended. Your voter registration could be out of date if you moved during the pandemic. You can register to vote, check your registration status, or find the location of your closest voting center or precinct on ServiceArizona.com.

You must register by July 5th if you want to vote in the primary election, which is to be held on August 2nd. To vote by mail, you’ll need to request a ballot from the county recorder or ask to be put on the “active early voter list”, found on the Secretary of State’s website.