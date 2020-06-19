News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Arizona Visit by President Trump

June 19
16:27 2020
President Trump is scheduled to make an appearance at a conservative political rally in Phoenix next week. The event will be held at Dream City Church, described as a megachurch, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The Students for Trump convention is expected to start at 1:30 P.M. with Trump appearing sometime later in the afternoon.

The supporting organization of Students for Trump is Turning Point, whose founder is activist Charlie Kirk. In the past, Kirk has advocated for a border wall and attacked political correctness on college campuses. Since 2016, Turning Point USA has even maintained a College Professor Watchlist. Charlie Kirk’s father, Robert W. Kirk, was the project manager for Trump Tower in New York.

The White House also revealed on Friday that the president would also make a stop in Yuma to survey the border wall.

It will be the president’s third Arizona visit during this election year.

