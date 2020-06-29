News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Arizona Virus Numbers Continue in the Wrong Direction

Arizona Virus Numbers Continue in the Wrong Direction
June 29
03:16 2020
Print This Article

More New Cases Sunday Than on any Other day

Health officials in Phoenix Sunday reported 3,858 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona. That is the most reported in a single day in the state thus far, and it’s the seventh time in the last 10 days that daily cases surpassed the 3,000 mark!

Also, nine additional deaths were reported yesterday by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

These new numbers increased Arizona’s documented COVID-19 totals to 73,908 cases and 1,588 known deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Some Arizona hospitals have begun activating surge plans to increase their capacity to treat coronavirus patients as confirmed cases rise and more people seek treatment.

Featured Photo: Harvard University

Arizona Virus Numbers Continue in the Wrong Direction - overview

Summary: Arizona Virus Numbers Continue in the Wrong Direction

Tags
arizonacoronavirus covid-19

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.