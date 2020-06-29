Arizona Virus Numbers Continue in the Wrong Direction

More New Cases Sunday Than on any Other day

Health officials in Phoenix Sunday reported 3,858 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona. That is the most reported in a single day in the state thus far, and it’s the seventh time in the last 10 days that daily cases surpassed the 3,000 mark!

Also, nine additional deaths were reported yesterday by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

These new numbers increased Arizona’s documented COVID-19 totals to 73,908 cases and 1,588 known deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Some Arizona hospitals have begun activating surge plans to increase their capacity to treat coronavirus patients as confirmed cases rise and more people seek treatment.

Featured Photo: Harvard University