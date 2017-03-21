Arizona, Utah Among Top 10 States for Job Growth

Researchers at Arizona State University recently completed their analysis of the latest revised data on 2016 employment growth among states and metro areas, and Arizona and Utah fared well.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show overall U.S. nonfarm employment grew by 1.7 percent in 2016 and the economy added 2.5 million new jobs.

Arizona came in 9th place overall in job growth, moving into the top 10 states for job creation for the first time since 2013. The state ranked second in financial job growth and fifth in health care.

The health care sector was also the single largest source of growth, with 13,550 new jobs, one in five of the 68,000 jobs added in the state in 2016.

A voter initiative raised the state’s minimum wage to $10 an hour in January, the largest dollar and percentage increase of any of the 20 states to increase the minimum, but preliminary January figures don’t show any apparent effects of the wage increase.

“We looked at food service job growth, since our analysis showed 75 percent of food service workers would be affected,” said Research Professor Lee McPheters. “Compared to past Januaries, this was the largest increase on record, with over 12,000 new food service jobs added year on year. We’ll be watching this play out over the next few months, since this is the kind of state-wide laboratory experiment economists need to really understand the economy.”

Employment growth of 3.6 percent put Utah first among the states for the second consecutive year.