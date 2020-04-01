Make sure to join us for the Arizona Town Hall event, airing live on our radio station, KXAZ 93.3 FM on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 6 P.M.! It will air commercial-free and is estimated to last about an hour.

What it is: The Arizona Broadcasters Association is bringing many broadcast outlets together to air this primetime “town-hall style” conversation with our state leaders about COVID-19.

The Why: The goal is to cut the clutter, and make sure everyone in the state has the latest accurate information, and that everyone understands the data being used to make decisions, both for the health precautions and the economic needs of Arizona residents.

The How: Those in the Town Hall will be answering questions previously submitted by residents around the state.

The Who: The town hall will include Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Arizona Superintendent of Public Health, Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona National Guard Major General Michael McGuire and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman.

The Time: Thursday, 6 P.M. on April 2, 2020, on radio station KXAZ 93.3 FM.

“STAY HOME, STAY HEALTHY, STAY CONNECTED!”