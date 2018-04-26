Arizona Teachers Walk

It’s a big day for Arizona Educators… more than 840,000 of Arizona’s 1.1 million public-school students in 1,000-plus schools will be affected by closures as the statewide teacher walkout begins. School closures affecting about 75 percent of the state’s public-school district and charter students. At least 101 Arizona school districts and charter schools have made plans to be closed today, Page Unified School Teachers among them. Many districts said in their notices to parents that safety was a factor in the decision to close during the walkout since they won’t have the necessary staff to safely operate. At least 48 school districts and charter schools — most of them in the state’s rural pockets — have announced plans to stay open, but they represent a minority of the state’s student population. Arizona Educators United, the teacher-led group organizing the statewide walkout anticipates 30,000 to 50,000 teachers will rally at the Capitol today. Page Unified has already planned for a Friday Day off for students and staff, they expect school to be back to normal schedule Monday. Read their letter to parents here.

Meanwhile the reason for the walkout – teachers seeking a plan that would generate enough money for the raise they are asking for as well as other education needs. Governor Doug Ducey has proposed a plan which relies on new revenue, and other lawmakers have also proposed an increase to sales tax to cover the teacher’s demands. Yesterday Arizona American Federation of Teachers recommended a 2.5 percent statewide tax on services currently un-taxed such as haircuts and legal services which they feel would bring in close to $2.65 Billion.

Coconino County has provided a useful set of links for parents wishing to learn more about the walkout, with tips on how to get through what might be a challenging time while educators are out