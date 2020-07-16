Arizona Teachers Request Postponement

Some school teachers around the state are asking for the postponement of the beginning of the school year. The impact of the pandemic remains high in Arizona where refrigerated morgue storage vehicles have recently been arriving to handle the grim number of bodies being claimed daily by the virus.

Current conditions have many questioning the wisdom of bringing groups of children together again for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, which is now just a few weeks away. State classes are scheduled to return on August 17, 2020, and many are saying that it is just too soon.

Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman also participated in a conference call with Democrats denouncing the president’s calls to reopen schools or face funding cuts. Superintendent Hoffman recently told Cronkite News, “At this time, I am not optimistic that Arizona will be ready to open for in-person instruction on Aug. 17,” Hoffman said. “I would predict that we will have announcements regarding that in the near future, but that has not yet been decided.”

Recently, many state teachers made a moving statement with a series of “motor marches” around the valley asking state leaders to please reconsider the beginning of classroom instruction during the Covid-19 pandemic.