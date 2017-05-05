Arizona Teacher Crisis

Earlier this week a 44-page report was released by Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy. The report details Arizona’s teacher crisis in terms of recruitment, retention and pay, which is at or near the bottom of salaries for the profession.

Finding & Keeping Educators for Arizona’s Classrooms frames the state’s teacher shortage by noting that more teachers are leaving the profession annually than bachelor of education degrees are being produced by the three universities.

The problem is compounded by an exodus of instructors for reasons ranging from retirement to poor salaries.

“There continues to be much discussion regarding quality education in Arizona, and that goal often begins and ends with quality teachers in the classroom,” said Thom Reilly, director of Morrison Institute, an Arizona State University public policy center. “This report looks at the status of the teaching profession from many angles to help further the discussion and resolution from a fact- and evidence-based perspective.

Among the key findings in the report were that 42 percent of Arizona teachers hired in 2013 left the profession within three years and 74 percent of Arizona school administrators surveyed said their campuses are experiencing a shortage of teachers.

The numbers don’t get any better when looking at pay. When adjustments are made for cost of living, Arizona elementary school teacher pay is the lowest in the nation. For high school, Arizona teacher pay ranks 48th out of 50 states.