Arizona Tax Credit for Page Schools

State Tax Credit Info

It’s a Winning Deal for both Taxpayers and Kids!

Arizona allows state income taxpayers to receive a tax credit of up to $400* for contributions made to public schools to support extracurricular activities. The tax credit is available to all taxpayers whether or not they have children in the public schools.

Donations to public schools have always been tax deductible that allows you to subtract the amount of a contribution from the amount of your taxable income. The new law allows subtraction from the amount of taxes you owe!

Contributions are donated directly to schools, not to the state. The funds are not subject to the revenue control limit that prevents schools from spending more than a fixed amount for programs. Increased funding will allow more children to participate in activities. You can contribute to any activity or academic program for which the school district requires a fee.

Examples of Activities Approved for Arizona State School Tax Credit:

Athletics

Lab Equipment

Fine Arts

Uniforms

Clubs

Music Programs

It’s easy! If you want to support one or more of the extracurricular programs provided by Page Schools:

Please print and complete the tax credit brochure.

Make your check payable to Page Unified School District.

Mail or deliver your contribution to the district office.

The district will provide you with a receipt, and next spring you can claim your tax credit up to $400.

If you have any questions, just call one of the schools listed below:

Lake View Elementary

Principal: Cathy Erickson

Phone: 608-4219 Desert View Elementary

Principal: Rich Van Nostrand

Phone: 608-4161 Page Middle School

Principal: Alyssa Covington

Phone: 645-4303 Page High School

Principal: Anne Martin

Phone: 608-4148

*Those filing single may claim $200. Married couples may claim a combined total of $400. The tax credit can be claimed in personal income tax returns only. Contributions from businesses are welcome. Such contributions cannot be used to claim a tax credit, but are deductible.