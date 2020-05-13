News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Arizona Stay at Home Expires Friday

Arizona Stay at Home Expires Friday
May 13
09:36 2020
Print This Article

Governor Ducey

At odds with some federal guidelines, Arizona will continue to reopen the state’s economy by phasing in more business openings immediately and letting the current emergency order expire this Friday, May 15, 2020. All will have guidelines to follow for reopening. Governor Ducey also said the state currently has the hospital capacity necessary to handle an increase in cases.

Officials are giving the green light to gyms, spas, and pools. The governor also says sports teams can resume play, without fans for now.

As the restrictions ease, the state continues an upward trend in the numbers associated with Covid-19. At current reports, the state is closing in on 12,000 cases of coronavirus and reporting 562 Covid-related deaths.

Meanwhile, The Navajo Nation has just extended its emergency declaration to June 7, with President Nez saying they will wait to reopen when the statistics and data reach a downward trend.

Opening Guidelines

Pools, with physical distancing and enhanced sanitation – can reopen Wednesday, May 13
Guidance:  https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/guidance_for_pools.pdf

Gyms & Fitness Providers, with physical distancing and enhanced sanitation – can reopen Wednesday, May 13
Guidance:  https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/guidance_for_gyms_fitness_providers.pdf

Spas, with physical distancing and enhanced sanitation – can reopen Wednesday, May 13
Guidance:  https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/guidance_for_spas_massage_therapists_and_personal_services.pdf     

Arizona Stay at Home Expires Friday - overview

Summary: Arizona Stay at Home Expires Friday

Tags
arizonaarizona emergency orderexpiregymsmay 15poolsreopenspassports teams

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.