Arizona Stay at Home Expires Friday

At odds with some federal guidelines, Arizona will continue to reopen the state’s economy by phasing in more business openings immediately and letting the current emergency order expire this Friday, May 15, 2020. All will have guidelines to follow for reopening. Governor Ducey also said the state currently has the hospital capacity necessary to handle an increase in cases.

Officials are giving the green light to gyms, spas, and pools. The governor also says sports teams can resume play, without fans for now.

As the restrictions ease, the state continues an upward trend in the numbers associated with Covid-19. At current reports, the state is closing in on 12,000 cases of coronavirus and reporting 562 Covid-related deaths.

Meanwhile, The Navajo Nation has just extended its emergency declaration to June 7, with President Nez saying they will wait to reopen when the statistics and data reach a downward trend.

Opening Guidelines

Pools, with physical distancing and enhanced sanitation – can reopen Wednesday, May 13

Guidance: https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/guidance_for_pools.pdf

Gyms & Fitness Providers, with physical distancing and enhanced sanitation – can reopen Wednesday, May 13

Guidance: https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/guidance_for_gyms_fitness_providers.pdf

Spas, with physical distancing and enhanced sanitation – can reopen Wednesday, May 13

Guidance: https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/guidance_for_spas_massage_therapists_and_personal_services.pdf