Arizona SRP Helping Puerto Rico Rebuild Power Grid

December 11
12:00 2017
A team of employees with the Arizona Salt River Project was sent over the weekend to assist with ongoing efforts to rebuild Puerto Rico’s power grid in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria’s devastation. Residents there have been without power for more than 75 days. The first team from SRP left in staggered waves Sunday and plan to help in Puerto Rico for the next month. A second deployment of team members from the Arizona Salt River Project will head there for another 30 day deployment to help repair the ailing power grid in January.

arizona salt river projecthurricane mariapower gridpuerto rico

