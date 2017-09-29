Arizona Snow Bowl Gets An Early Start

The iconic Arizona Snow bowl winter recreation area has already started manufacturing snow.

Why does this matter you ask?

Well not only is it the earliest Snow bowl has ever made snow, but it also shrinks the recreation window from summer sports on Lake Powell to winter sports on the slopes.

Another incentive to get away to the San Francisco Peaks this winter, the brand new Marriott hotel located in downtown Flagstaff.

The new extended stay hotel opened this past month and has added a new convienent option. Downtown Flagstaff if a hub for social activities including restaurants, nightlife, concert and movie venues.