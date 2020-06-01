Arizona Roadmap for Reopening Schools Offers District Guidance

Last week, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced schools would resume in the fall, and summer schools and day camps could resume in the summer. Today, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman, released the Roadmap for Reopening Schools developed by the Arizona Department of Education so schools can determine what back to school will be like for their students and teachers after campuses were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan is more of what could be called guidelines than actual rules. It is a framework with several different options to consider. Schools might be able to have all students back attending classes in person or they might operate a staggered start program with some students engaging in distance learning. Students might even engage in distance learning intermittently throughout the entire year. In addition to outlining issues addressed to health and safety for the students, Hoffman says there are still many unknowns about the future of this virus and its impact on the state to be more than a guideline to help districts move forward at this time.

“While our coming school year will also look different from years past, and as the entire world grapples with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I take heart knowing that our schools will continue to be bedrocks of support, comfort, and stability,” Supt. Hoffman said.

The recommendations were developed with the help of public health experts and school leaders statewide.

“It provides a series of recommendations for how schools can approach the 2020-2021 school year and offers adaptable considerations to meet each community’s unique needs,” Supt. Hoffman said. “Given the fluidity of the public health situation, this will be a living document that will be updated based on the most current information.”