Arizona Restaurants Limited to 50% Occupancy, More State Testing Capacity Announced

Sonora Quest Laboratories will collaborate with state and health care leaders to expand Covid-19 testing capacity in Arizona.

The news of the hiring of Sonora Quest was made in yesterday’s press conference with the governor.

Sonora Quest expects to process 35,000 diagnostic tests per day by the end of July, and up to 60,000 tests per day by the end of August. Dedicated project teams at Sonora Quest will be working 24 hours a day to install, validate and deploy the new production lines, according to a press release.

According to Sonora Quest President and CEO, David Dexter, “The goal is to have test results available within 24 hours for anyone tested.”

Through this partnership, the State of Arizona and Arizona Department of Health Services is providing Sonora Quest Laboratories $1 million for the purchase of new processing equipment.

Ducey also ordered restaurants in the state not to exceed 50% occupancy, until further notice.

For more information on this latest order, including direct links, please visit: https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2020/07/governor-ducey-announces-new-actions-contain-covid-19