Arizona Redistricting Meetings Underway

December 06
08:43 2021
Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission Start Deliberation on Final Maps
Deliberation Dates set for December

Phoenix, AZ – Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission will complete its final week of listening to in-person comments and virtual town halls on December 4, 2021. The schedule is on the following link: draft maps public hearings. With only two in-person meetings and one virtual town hall meeting left, the Commissioners are anticipating high numbers of attendance at each of the sessions. The participation has been extremely high over the past three weeks of commenting sessions, registering well over 50 speakers at a couple of sessions and 82 speakers in Prescott Valley Nov. 20, 2021. In addition, receipt of online comments and map submissions has been at an all-time high as members of the public become familiar with using the mapping tools.

Decision-making meetings to finalize map boundaries for the Congressional and Legislative districts have been set for Dec. 6, 9, 13, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2021. The five-member Commission will have nine days of deliberation on the map redrawing taking into consideration the six criteria outlined in the Arizona Constitution Arizona proposition 106. Over 2,000 public comments have been received online, in person, virtually and emailed; in addition 205 published maps and plans have been submitted through the mapping tool – this number does not include maps on paper submitted to the Commissioners. Times and location(s) for the final decision-making meetings can be found on the following link: final decision meetings (December).

