Arizona Ranks 8th in Highest Job Resignation Rate, According to New Study

Arizona has the 8th highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report published by WalletHub.com. Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wallethub ranked the states by using a combination of each state’s resignation rate in the past month and the resignation rate over the last 12 months. Arizona comes in at number 8, with a 3.5% resignation rate in the past month and a 3.21% resignation rate in the past 12 months. Alaska tops the list, also with a 3.5% resignation rate in the past month but with a 3.98% resignation rate in the past year. New York State comes in with the least amount of resignations in both the past month and past year, having only 1.87% resignation rate for the past year. Experts are citing the pandemic as a significant factor in resignation, as well as inflation and an increased demand for goods and services causing people to seek higher wages for their labor. You can see the full WalletHub report here.