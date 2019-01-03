News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Arizona Pre-Abortion Interview Questions

January 03
10:24 2019
A new law taking effect this first week of 2019 has women in Arizona facing new questions in the exam room before a doctor can move forward with an abortion request. The patient will be asked her reasons for terminating the pregnancy as well as the conditions surrounding the pregnancy, such as if the baby was conceived during a rape or incest or whether the woman is being coerced into having the abortion by someone else.

The new law that went into effect in Arizona on Tuesday includes new requirements for reporting the medical specialty of the physician performing the abortion, where it was done and whether there was anesthesia administered to the mother or the fetus.

