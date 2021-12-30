Arizona Minimum Wage Raising to $12.80

It’s almost the New Year, which means that Arizona’s minimum wage will be increasing again. Current minimum wage in Arizona is $12.15 an hour. Starting January 1st, that will increase to $12.80 an hour. The increase is due to Proposition 206, approved by Arizona voters in 2016. When Prop 206 was approved, Arizona minimum wage was $8.05. Wages went to $10 an hour the following year and have increased every year since. The proposition set a schedule to get minimum wage in Arizona to $12 by 2020, and starting in 2021, the measure increases minimum wage each January 1st in accordance with the cost of living reported in August of the previous year.