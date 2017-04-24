Arizona May Soon Implement Teen Texting Regulations

Arizona is closing in on implementing its first-ever restrictions on cell phone use by teens behind the wheel.

Last week, the state House gave final approval to the bill which would prohibit teens with learner’s permits from making a call of texting behind the wheel. The restrictions would also extend to the first six months after receiving a license.

Currently, Arizona is one of two states with no limits at all on cell phone use by motorists.

The legislators championing the bill point to the fact that it will save lives. Across the nation, 11 teens die every day while texting ad driving. However, teens aren’t ignorant to the dangers.

According to an AAA study, 94% of teen drivers recognize the dangers that come with texting and driving. But 35% of the surveyed teens admitted to texting anyway.

46 states plus the District of Columbia have bans on texting in place for all motorists, while Texas and Missouri ban teens from using cell phones.

Arizona joins Montana as the only states without restrictions on cell phone use.

That could change soon as the legislation sits on Governor Doug Ducey’s desk, awaiting his signature.