Arizona May Lose The Sticker and Gain $1.7 Million

January 12
09:31 2018
Arizona drivers may soon be printing their proof of vehicle registration at home – Representative Michelle Ugenti-Rita, a Republican serving District 23, has introduced House Bill 2054 this week. If approved, HB 2054 would do away with the need to add a sticker to the top right corner of your license plate to prove you have up to date registration with ADOT, but instead would require you to print out an electronic registration card that you keep in the car.  Proponents of the bill say the move would save Arizona $1.7 million dollars a year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

