Arizona Man Loses to Rattlesnake

Coolidge, Arizona is located near where I-10 meets I-8; east of Casa Grande. That was the location of a BBQ on Thursday September 7th when a man decided to show family and friends how to catch and then BBQ a rattlesnake.

The rattlesnake won.

As 48-year old Victor Pratt was playing with the snake, he reportedly lost control of the head, and that’s when the snake fought back….with its teeth and venom.

At last report Mr. Pratt was still being hospitalized in Phoenix a week and a half after the attack. Reports indicate that if he hadn’t sought immediate medical attention after being bit in the face and chest, he would not have had a chance to survive.