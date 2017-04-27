Arizona Legislature Blocking Background Checks for Gun Owners

Last year, a CBS News/ New York Times poll found that 92% of all Americans favor background checks for all gun buyers. Apparently the Arizona legislature was in the minority 8%.

The Arizona House has passed a bill barring state and local governments from requiring background checks on private party gun sales. The bill would mean those gifted or purchasing a gun from a private seller won’t be required to go through a background check.

The bill also keeps the gun show loop hole from closing.

However, opponents say the legislation is broad and could lead to unintended consequences.

The bill, which passed the House 32-23 earlier this week and the Senate 16-14 in March, is awaiting Governor Ducey’s signature.