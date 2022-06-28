Arizona Legislature Approves Expansion of School Voucher Program

Last week, the Arizona Legislature voted to approve the school voucher program, which expands an already-existing program to all K-12 students in the state.

The program originally began about 10 years ago to help ensure students with special needs had resources to enroll in the right schools for them and their families.

After the expansion of the program, any student in Arizona can now apply and use the money to attend private or charter schools.

Proponents of the program point out that education is not ‘one-size-fits-all’, and that this expansion will give Arizona families more freedom of choice.

Opponents of the program are concerned about the lack of accountability for how the money is spent, and point out that since the voucher program diverts funds from public education to the private sector it will only further hurt Arizona’s already-suffering public education system.