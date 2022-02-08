Arizona Legislation to Limit Early Mail Voting Moves Forward

Legislation approved on Monday by an Arizona State Senate panel would scrap a longstanding law that allows Arizonans to vote early by mail. Under current law, any registered voter may request a ballot by mail, fill it out at home, and then either mail it back or drop it off on Election Day at a polling place. Last election, 2.4 million Arizonans voted in this way. Senate Bill 1404 would make it so that only those who meet certain conditions would be allowed to vote early by mail. Those who would still be allowed to vote early include those who would be absent from their precinct on Election Day, those who are 65 or older, those who live at least 15 miles from the polling place, those who have religious reasons against going to the polls, and those who are physically unable to get there. The measure advanced with a 5-3 party-line vote in the Senate Government Committee and now needs a vote of the full Senate to continue moving forward.