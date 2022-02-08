News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Arizona Legislation to Limit Early Mail Voting Moves Forward

Arizona Legislation to Limit Early Mail Voting Moves Forward
February 08
13:29 2022
Print This Article

Legislation approved on Monday by an Arizona State Senate panel would scrap a longstanding law that allows Arizonans to vote early by mail. Under current law, any registered voter may request a ballot by mail, fill it out at home, and then either mail it back or drop it off on Election Day at a polling place. Last election, 2.4 million Arizonans voted in this way. Senate Bill 1404 would make it so that only those who meet certain conditions would be allowed to vote early by mail. Those who would still be allowed to vote early include those who would be absent from their precinct on Election Day, those who are 65 or older, those who live at least 15 miles from the polling place, those who have religious reasons against going to the polls, and those who are physically unable to get there. The measure advanced with a 5-3 party-line vote in the Senate Government Committee and now needs a vote of the full Senate to continue moving forward.

Arizona Legislation to Limit Early Mail Voting Moves Forward - overview

Summary: Arizona Legislation to Limit Early Mail Voting Moves Forward

Tags
ballotslegislationmail votingvoting

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.