Arizona Hospitals Activate Emergency Plans with Covid Case Rise

The Covid-19 numbers keep on rising for the state of Arizona. In a bid to take some of the pressure off of state hospitals, Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona Health Services Director, has given the go-ahead for state hospitals to “fully activate” their emergency plans in order to cope with the rising number of Covid-19 patients requiring hospitalization, ICU, and specialized treatment. Previously and, as recently as last Thursday’s press conference, the Governor and health officials had been emphasizing that Arizona is doing well on hospital capacity.

As of Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the Department of Health Services is reporting 28,296 positive Covid-19 cases with the number of deaths now at 1,070 for the state of Arizona. Today’s report of only 618 new cases in a single day is a definite drop in a previous week of reports filled with multiple single-day reports of over 1,000 cases and setting new records, both in the number of cases and hospitalizations.

Click on the Arizona State Health Departments “Confirmed Covid-19 Cases by Day” trajectory graph below for a visual representation of the steep spike in the number of cases being reported in the state since the stay-at-home order was lifted by Governor Doug Ducey.

Arizona state health officials sent a letter, similar to the one sent in March, to hospitals, urging them to activate emergency plans, which means hospitals might have to curtail or stop elective surgeries if they can’t meet the state’s capacity requirements.

Banner Health officials are also reporting a concern about the rising number of cases, posting, “We have seen a steady climb of COVID-19 cases in Arizona over the last two weeks. This trend is concerning to us, and also correlates with a rise in cases that we are seeing in our hospital ICUs. Since May 15, ventilated COVID-19 patients have quadrupled. Banner Health also recently reached capacity for patients receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment.” The ECMO treatment is ordered when the lungs are so damaged they need even more assistance than a ventilator provides.

The former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Will Humble, on Monday said the state could need a new stay-at-home order if coronavirus trends he calls “disturbing” continue, according to a KTAR news report. Michael Worobey, an infectious disease expert and head of the University of Arizona Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, shared the following email with KPNX, “Unless there is very widespread testing, contact tracing, and isolation of cases, which there is not, paired with near-universal mask-wearing when people are in public spaces, which there is not, I don’t know why anyone would imagine we would see anything other than increased transmission relative to when the stay-at-home order was in effect.”