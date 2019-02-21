Arizona Highways Spotlights Brown

If you have been listening to Jack or The Bandit radio stations in Page for any length of time you have no doubt heard the wise voice of Wally Brown in commercials and PSAs, helping us provide important information in Diné for our Navajo listeners. Wally is a spiritual leader and surviving elder on the Navajo Nation that is currently being featured in the latest edition of Arizona Highways which includes colorful photographs and a nice write-up. We are extremely proud to work with him!

Find out more about Wally’s inspiring background and the Navajo Village Heritage Center in Page.