Arizona Governor Ducey Allows Businesses to Allow 100% Capacity

Occupancy Limits Expire, Distancing And Mask Protocols Remain

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced the next phase of COVID-19 mitigation. With cases dropping in Arizona, and vaccine distribution underway, it’s still important to keep our guard up, and these protocols reflect that approach.

The announcement follows 7 weeks of declining cases in Arizona, and the distribution of more than 2 million vaccines.

The following changes are reflected in a new Executive Order from Governor Ducey:

For businesses, physical distancing and mask protocols will remain in place, however specific occupancy percentage limitations will expire. This applies to restaurants, gyms, theaters, water parks, bowling alleys, and bars providing dine in services.

Spring Training and Major League Sports will have the ability to operate upon submission and approval of a plan to the Arizona Department of Health Services that demonstrates implementation of safety precautions and physical distancing.

Mayors and local entities will still be precluded from implementing extreme measures that shut down businesses.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past year,” said Governor Ducey. “Our businesses have done an excellent job at responding to this pandemic in a safe and responsible way. We will always admire the sacrifice they and their employees have made and their vigilance to protect against the virus.

“Unlike other states, we never did a shutdown here in Arizona. We withstood the calls from the extremes on both sides, and we will continue to ignore them. We always knew that fighting this virus would be dependent on the personal responsibility of everyday Arizonans.

“Like the rest of the country, Arizona has made its way out of the winter surge of cases. And we are leading the nation in the vaccination roll out. Our mitigation strategies have been targeted and data driven.

“Today’s announcement is a measured approach; we are not in the clear yet. We need to continue practicing personal responsibility. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay home when you’re sick and wash your hands frequently.

“With the vaccine rollout advancing rapidly, we continue to have hope for the future.”

