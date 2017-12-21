Arizona Governor 2017 Annual Report

Under a plan included in this year’s budget, Arizona’s three public universities will receive $1 billion in bonding authority to put toward research and development infrastructure. The landmark investment will enable Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University to upgrade current buildings and invest in new facilities, while freeing up dollars for student programs. That’s just a small part of Governor Ducey’s annual report released today, the Governor has put together a colorful easy to read slideshow breaking down his annual report you can find a link to that here.