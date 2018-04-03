News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Arizona Gives Day

April 03
08:41 2018
April 3rd is Arizona Gives Day! A day for Arizonans to give back to the non profits in our state that work so hard to give back to our communities. Since 2013, Arizona Gives Day has helped organizations raised more than $10.1 million to benefit Arizona and the communities we all live, work and play.

See an estimate of how much currently has been donated today and get thousand of links to non profits who hope to benefit from your charitable contribution before the end of the day here.

 

