Arizona Flags Fly Half Staff to Honor Firefighter

Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags over Arizona state buildings to fly at half staff tomorrow to honor Phoenix firefighter Brian Beck Jr who this past Sunday lost his fight with double occupational-related cancer. The third generation firefighter served the Phoenix fire dept for eight years.

The following was posted by United Firefighters of Phoenix on May 19, 2019 –

“It is with great sorrow we announce the untimely passing of Phoenix Firefighter Brian Beck Jr who succumbed to an occupational cancer earlier today. He was 31 years old.

Firefighter Beck was a third-generation, 8 year veteran of the Phoenix Fire Department who worked mostly at Fire Station 33 in North Phoenix.

Firefighter Beck is the second Phoenix Firefighter we have lost to job related cancer this year. He leaves behind a wife and three young children.

Brian will be memorialized by the Phoenix Fire Department as a line of duty death, the details of his services are still pending.

Please keep the Beck family and Brian’s friends and fellow firefighters in your thoughts for strength and healing in this difficult time.

Occupational cancer has proven to be the new epidemic we face in the fire service, far too many precious colleagues of ours have been lost to this relentless illness.

Rest In Peace Brian, you have served your community with tremendous honor and will be greatly missed.”