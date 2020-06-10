Arizona Fires & Restrictions Updates

500 Acre Magnum Fire/North Kaibab

The Mangum Fire on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest has grown to about 500 acres due to very high winds and rugged, inaccessible terrain. Additional firefighting resources were headed to the scene yesterday to assist in the wildfire suppression effort.

The Mangum Fire was reported at about 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon and has generally been moving south and east toward the vicinity of Big Springs. The wildfire is about 9 miles southwest of Jacob Lake and 16 miles north of the boundary with the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. The weather forecast for today includes lighter winds, which should aid firefighters.

1,200 Acre Bringham Fire/Apache-Sitgreaves

The Bringham Fire was ignited by lightning on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests’ Clifton Ranger District on June 6, 2020. Objectives for the fire is public and wildland firefighter safety. Strategy is full suppression, with confine and containment. The personnel count on this fire is 163. Containment is 0% with an estimated containment date of June 20, 2020.

2,550 Acre Bighorn Fire/Coronado

175 firefighters are battling this lightning-caused blaze. The Bighorn Fire is only 10% contained and burning in the Coronado National Forest, including portions of the Pusch Ridge Wilderness Area. The blaze started on Friday, June 5, 2020. A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Two unlawful drone incursions have occurred since the fire ignited on June 5, 2020, illegally interfering with the efforts of firefighters to extinguish a fire.

Final Sawtooth Fire Update Unless Significant Events Occur



The Sawtooth Fire is 80% contained. Minimal fire activity was observed throughout yesterday and last night. Suppression repair efforts have been completed as firefighters have restored fireline no longer needed to a more natural state.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions to Expand Across Coconino, Kaibab National Forests

The Coconino and Kaibab national forests of northern Arizona will implement Stage 2 fire restrictions across both forests at 8 a.m. June 13 due to increasing fire danger and the need to prevent human-caused wildfires during potentially dangerous fire conditions.

The Kaibab National Forest will also temporarily close the Bill Williams Mountain watershed just southwest of the City of Williams due to the area’s susceptibility to uncharacteristically severe wildfire and the post-wildfire flooding that would result.

The Stage 2 Fire Restrictions will prohibit the following:

Fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, and wood stoves. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material. Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame. Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Visitors may use devices that are solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned immediately on and off with no remaining burning material. Fireworks and explosives, including exploding targets, are never allowed on national forests.

The Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest previously implemented Stage 2 fire restrictions June 3. The expansion of the restrictions across the entire Coconino National Forest as well as the Kaibab National Forest is necessary to reduce the risk of wildfire in order to preserve public health and safety.

An explanation of the different stages of fire restrictions and what is typically prohibited during those stages can be found online here: http://www.tinyurl.com/firestagesexplained

The public should be aware that fire restrictions often exist on non-federal lands, such as city, county, and state. For information about fire restrictions across the entire state, visit the following website: https://firerestrictions.us/az/

Stage 2 fire restrictions will remain in effect until significant precipitation reduces fire danger levels. Violation of the restrictions on national forests is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment up to six months, or both.

For information about the Bill Williams Mountain watershed closure on the Kaibab National Forest and a detailed map of the closure area, visit: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab.