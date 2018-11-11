News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Arizona Firefighters Deployed to Fight California Wildfires

November 11
10:34 2018
Sunday morning the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management deployed nearly 150 firefighters to California to help with wildfire suppression efforts in that state. As of yesterday, 144 firefighters with 42 engines were either already in California or on their way. Most of the Arizona crews will preposition in Southern California awaiting assignments. Assignments could vary from wildfire suppression, acting as backfill for local fire departments, or staging for possible new fire starts from the next wind event expected in the state. Several crews have already been assigned to the 70,000-acre Woolsey Fire burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Firefighters are on a minimum 14-day assignment.

Arizona crews represented are, DFFM, Arivaca, Avra Valley, Beaver Dam/Littlefield, Bisbee, Buckskin, Clay Springs/Pinedale, Corona de Tucson, Daisy Mountain, Desert Hills, Elfrida, Eloy, Fry, Glendale, Globe, Golden Valley, Golder Ranch, Greer, Heber-Overgaard, Jerome, Joseph City, Nogales, Nogales-Suburban, Northwest, Nutrioso, Peoria, Pinetop, Ponderosa, Rincon Valley, Rio Rico, Sedona, Sonoita-Elgin, St. Johns, Summit, Superstition, Surprise, Taylor, Three Points, Tubac, Tucson, Vernon, and Yucca.

 

