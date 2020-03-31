Arizona Essentials List

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has imposed a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. He said he took the action after Arizona’s top health director said this was needed in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus. Grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services will remain open. The governor’s order is in effect as of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 5:00 P.M.

Under the Executive Order, Arizonans shall limit their time away from their place of residence or property, except:

To conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or;

For employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions; or

To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services;

And for employment, if as a sole proprietor or family-owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public.

So just what are considered essential activities and services? For a full list, click on the link below, but here is a summary of essential services: .

—Healthcare, public health operations, and human care facilities. This includes hospitals, clinics, dental offices, eye care centers, vets, senior centers and more.

—Infrastructure operations, for example, any food preparation and distribution. Also, airport operations, and public transportation, construction, waste and recycling, internet, video and telecommunications.

—Government entities; first responders, emergency management, 911 services.

—Business and Operations. Grocery stores, food, beverages and agriculture. Outdoor recreation that provide for biking, walking and hiking, parks, trails and the like. Charitable operations, Newspapers, TV, radio. Gas stations, truck stops, and other businesses that help support transportation. Mail, shipping, delivery and pickup services. Laundry services, and restaurants for off-premises consumption.

For essential activities, the list includes:

—Obtaining necessary supplies and services for your family and household, such as groceries, supplies and equipment. Obtaining products and services for learning, safety, sanitation, and residence maintenance.

—Seeking medical service, supplies or medication, behavioral health, or emergency services. Caring for family members or pets in another residence.

—Outdoor exercise activities, practiced with social distancing.

–Transporting children to childcare services.

—All Constitutionally protected activities, such as speech, religion, voting, legal or court processes.

Full State Essential List: https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2020/03/list-essential-services