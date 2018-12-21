Arizona DUI Enforcement

DPS Troopers reminding you not to be tempted to drive under the influence here in Arizona. Remember our state is a “no tolerance” state for DUIs, which means you can be arrested for having a blood alcohol content higher than .08, that arrest becomes more serious if there are kids in the car or you’ve had a previous conviction.

One Arizona lawmaker found out the hard way Thursday night. State Rep. David Cook, a Republican from Globe, AZ was arrested for drunk driving. During his arrest he reportedly told the DPS trooper “you’ll get yours”. Another rule to remember: best not to get mouthy with an officer if you’re being arrested!