Arizona Diamondbacks Watching The Postseason From The Couch

It all started back in February when the Arizona Diamondbacks reported to Spring Training in Scottsdale will this be the Diamondbacks year. Diamondbacks coming off of a year of surprises in 2017 making the playoffs for the first time since 2011, this season was intended to be the one.

Diamondbacks started the season on March 29 with a three game series in which the Dbacks took 2 out of 3 from the Colorado Rockies followed by a series sweep of the LA Dodgers. Diamondbacks were the only team to win nine series in a row this season. The hot offense leads the Dbacks to a fast start in the month of April with a 20-7 record.

The Dbacks controlled the NL west in the first part of the season leading by as many as 7 games over second place team. It was August that the turn for the worst happened for the diamondbacks losing 12 of the 26 games that put the division in jeopardy. Since August 24th the Dbacks have only won eight games dropping fully out of the post season talk.

The recent series sweep by the Colorado Rockies eliminated the Dbacks from the playoffs. Dbacks season finishes up on the road on Sunday against the Padres.