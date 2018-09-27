Arizona Diamondbacks Play Spoiler

Arizona Diamondbacks offense came alive in their home finale yesterday against the LA Dodgers. Dbacks playoff hopes were washed away last Sunday when the Colorado Rockies came into Chase field swept the Dbacks. With being eliminated from the playoffs the Dbacks are looking to be the spoiler for another team looking to make a playoff push.

In the finale at Chase field last night the Dbacks hit three homeruns put up seven runs on ten hits. Leading the way for the Dbacks for the second game in a row was second baseman Ketel Marte. Marte in last night’s game went 2 for 3 at the plate along with some outstanding defense in the field. Marte was batting in the leadoff spot last night he has been batting in the top half of the lineup all year for the Dbacks. Marte is batting .257 on the season 12 homeruns on the year.

One up and coming Dbacks player that you could see more of next year is Socrates Brito. In the minors this season with the Reno Aces Brito batting average was .314 with 17 homeruns and 69 RBI. It’s possible that Brito could earn a bench spot for the Dbacks next season with more chances to play in the majors . In the 21 games he appeared for the Dbacks this year he went 6 hits 1 HR and batting .187. Dbacks farm system is strong Reno Aces finishing the season with a 71-68 and finished in second place.

Entering the series the Dodgers were in first place in the N.L West 2.0 game lead over the Rockies. The Dodgers took game one against the Dbacks and losing the remaining two games pushed the Dodgers to second place .5 games behind the Rockies. With only three games left the Rockies host Washington and the Dodgers are off to the bay area to face the Giants who would love to knock the Dodgers out of the post season. The final weekend of baseball should be interesting.

Dbacks end their season on Sunday in San Diego.