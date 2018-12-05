Arizona Diamondbacks Off Season Startles Fans

Arizona Diamondbacks are leaving their fans in shock with some of the recent roster moves. Tuesday the Dbacks lost their best pitcher from last season to free agency. The Washington Nationals signed Patrick Corbin to a six-year 140 million dollar contract. Last season Corbin appeared in 33 games for the Dbacks went 11-7 as a starter with an ERA of 3.15 the best on the team. Patrick Corbin has a wicked slider that hitters can’t seem to connect with. Corbin will be missed in the Dbacks starting rotation.

Dbacks have been in talks with multiple teams who have interest in Paul Goldschmidt and Zack Greinke. The St. Louis Cardinals are the top runner to land the first baseman. Goldschmidt debut with the Diamondbacks on August 1, 2011, it has been a great run with Goldie in a Dbacks uniform. Goldschmidt career batting average with the Dbacks is .297 with 209 home runs. Zack Greinke could find him a new home in Houston before the start of the season. Greinke came to the Dback after three seasons with the Dodgers. Greinke finished last season with a 15-11 record in 33 starts with a 3.21 ERA. Grienke won his fifth Gold Glove award last season.

Pitchers and Catchers report in 70 days for Spring Training