Arizona Diamondbacks Hit Five Homeruns in Sundays Finale

Arizona Diamondbacks looking for a must win in Sundays finale against Cincinnati. Dbacks only winners of four of the last nine games still control their own destiny in the hunt for the playoffs. In the National League West the Los Angeles Dodgers have been slipping in the winning column just as much as the Dbacks so the west is getting tighter and tighter in the standing only six game separating 1st place and 4th place. In the finale Sunday against the Reds the Dbacks relied on the powerful bats to get the win hitting five homeruns in the win. Paul Goldschmidt hit two of the five homeruns for the Dbacks scoring three runs as the Dbacks blow past the Reds 9-2. Goldschmidt leads all Dbacks with homeruns at 26 and RBI’s at 64. With a little over six weeks remaining in the MLB regular season the Diamondbacks hold a 1 game lead in the division over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Next stop for the Dbacks is the Texas Rangers.